Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor, zeal, enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Faithfuls celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across the country on Sunday with religious zeal and fervor as thousands came out on roads in processions to mark the auspicious occasion.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the federal capital and 21 guns salute at all provincial capitals.

Special conference events and Mahaafil-e-Milad were held to pay respect the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), whose life and teachings were beacon of light for the entire mankind. Hundreds of Milad processions were taken out in all major cities and towns, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Sargodha and Bahawalpur. Faithfuls offered special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. Religious scholars shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In Islamabad, International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference was the main event of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) celebrations. Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony arranged the event. The theme of the conference was ‘State of Madina and concept of modern Islamic Welfare State – in light with teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).’ The opening session of the conference was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The concluding session was presided over by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Several Mahafil-e-Milad were held at various sectors of the federal capital.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adaila Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road, Chah Sultan amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

City Traffic Police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

All the routes of the processions have been cleaned by Solid Waste Management Department (RWMC). Rescue 1122 remained on high avert any untoward incident. As many as 400 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.

In Lahore, Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out from different parts of the city, which was wearing bridal look as the streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with colourful lights on 12th Rabiul Awal.

The people decorated and illuminated homes and bazaars, set up ‘Sabeels’ and also distributed ‘Langar’ (free food). Beautiful replicas of ‘Khana-e-Ka’aba’ and Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) were also displayed in bazaars.

In Quetta various processions were taken out in connection with Eid Midal-un-Nabi.

Various religious, political, social and cultural organizations and educational institutions also arranged various programmes in connection with Milad in the city.

In Peshawar, mosques, shrines, buildings and streets were illuminated with electric lights, flags and decorated with green buntings. Number of people proceeded with the processions on motorcycles, cars and by foot.

People were carrying flags and banners and recited Durood-o-Salaam while Naats recited during processions to express their love with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special security arrangements were made by District Police and police personnel accompanied the procession throughout the route.

In Multan, about 66 processions were organized in the district, 25 Mehfil-e-Milad and 20 rallies were taken out in the district. Different Mahafil-e-Milad would continue till late night in which special prayers would be made for the Muslim Ummah.

The main processions were taken out from Khaniqa Hamidia, Shaukat Hussain Gilani, Chowk Dera Adda Mosque and Madrisa Anwar- ul-Aloom Eidgah.

In Karachi, the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was taken out from Memon mosque. After passing through the traditional routes, it culminate at Nishter Park Karachi where the main Mehfil-e-Milad was held. Government, religious, political organizations arranged Mahafil-e-Milad Seerat Conferences and programs where the speakers highlighted the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated across Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Kharan, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Pishin, Lasbella and other areas of province.

AJK Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with full religious fabulous zest.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with traditional reverence and fervor.

Various Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies were taken out in all cities of the AJK.

Speakers presented glowing tributes in honour of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in beautiful words for getting the humanity rid of the era of ignorance and injustice and by giving right direction to the humanity to spend the life in honorable manner accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Sabeels of milk and soft drinks were set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milad processions in the city and rest of the district.

Cooked food was distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

All city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers were beautifully decorated with multi color lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Since last two nights all private and public buildings were beautifully illuminated with colored lights to express jubilation over this exceptionally auspicious day.