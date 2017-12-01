Eid Milad un Nabi celebrated with religious fervour under tight security

RAWALPINDI, Dec 01 (APP):Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated in Rawalpindi district riday with religious zeal and fervor under tight security arrangements.

All the roads, streets and main buildings in the city and cantt areas were decorated beautifully with colourful lights and

buntings.

A number of programmes were chalked out to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees organized Naat competitions to celebrate the day.

Religious scholars and Ulema in their special sermons highlighted the significance of the occasion and asked the people to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW) to achieve success in this life as well as the life Hereafter.

Around 350 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out from different parts of the city. The main procession started in the morning from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional route along Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and other areas.

Another big procession of Rawalpindi Cantt area was brought out from Chungi no 22, which culminated at the strating point

after passing through its traditional route.

Big processions were also taken out in Sihala, Gorakh Pure, Adiala Road, Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Tench Bhatta,

Dhamiyal, Peoples Colony, Tipu Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Kuri Road, Shakriyal, Khanna Dak, Golra Sharif, Mehrabad, Chur, Allahabad, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Waris Khan, Banni, Rawat, Soan, Dhoke Juma, Dhoke Kalhoor, Bakra Mandi,

Baraf Khana, Morgah and other areas.

Wagons, pick-ups, motorcycles, cycles, rickshaws, cars and other vehicles were included in the processions while thousands of faithful were on foots (pedestrians) to show their love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The district government had allowed 65 registered ‘sabeels’ at different points that were arranged under the supervision of police and the City Peace Committee (CPC) for the participants of the processions.

The route of the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was cleared while no person was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the routes. Drum beating and music was banned as walk-through gates were installed at the entry points of the processions.

The water tankers of WASA and ambulances of Rescue-1122 equipped with necessary medicines, doctors and paramedical staff, police officials and volunteers of civil defence accompanied the processions.

As many as 400 close circuit television cameras were installed on the routes while the traffic was closed on the routes of central procession.

As per previous tradition, prizes were distributed by nearly 500 Milad committees of the city among the winners of competitions of Naat, Qirat and decorators of the best streets and stages.

Temporary stalls were set up in all streets and roads of the town where the sale of badges, stickers and flags was going on.

Special stages were prepared on the routes to welcome the processions while prizes were also distributed among Naat Khawans. Children and youth erected the clay replica of desert and mountains of the Arab peninsula where the divine message

dawned on the Prophet (SAW).

Strict Security measures were taken to maintain law and order by district police. A control room was set up by the local administration for the surveillance of the processions and for reviewing security arrangements. Commissioner Rawalpindi, Mayor Rawalpindi and Deputy Commissioner visited the control room and inspected the arrangements.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi had asked all the police officials deployed for security of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions to perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

Quick Response Force (QRF) and Elite Force were also deployed for the protection of the processions taken out on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. Female volunteers of civil defence were also with the processions.

Other departments, TMA, Rescue 1122, WAPDA, Civil Defence and Bomb Disposal Squad remained alert to tackle any emergency situation.

The hospitals were on high alert on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal while teaching hospitals of the town had also made special arrangements to deal with any emergency situation. Emergency response centers were also established in the city where staff of all departments concerned, including Municipal Services Health, Wapda, Sui Gas, Telephone and other utility services departments remained present. Ambulances of Rescue-1122 also moved along with the main processions.

The portion of Rialto Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Hospital of Murree Road remained closed for all vehicular traffic.

Under the traffic plan,387 traffic wardens and officers were deployed to regulate traffic on all city road on Eid Milad Un Nabi.

Over 1500 police personnel were on duty to ensure security of the main procession of the town in Rawalpindi city. Similarly, nearly 2000 cops performed security duty in other tehsils of the district including Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta and

Taxila.

The cops with Elite Force, Special Branch officials, Muhafiz Force, motorcycle squads, Bomb disposal squads, female

Police and personnel of other departments concerned were deployed to guard the Milad processions.

Special duties were also performed by the members of the peace committee, members of Anjuman-e-Tajran and volunteers of the procession committee to ensure the security of the processions.