Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious reverence

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated all across the country on Friday with traditional religious reverence and fervour

amid special security arrangements.

Special prayers were held all across the country for the glory of Islam and for unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

Federal and provincial governments had mad special security arrangements with coordination of law enforcement agencies to guard processions and gatherings held in connection with the day.

Milad processions were taken out in all provincial capitals, major cities and towns to mark the occasion where speakers shed light on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), urging people to follow his Seerat for success in the world and the hereafter.

Mosques, buildings, markets, streets and houses were decorated and illuminated with colourful lights, buntings and banners to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

All the cities, towns and villages presented a festive look while food and drink stalls were also set up to facilitate the lovers of the Prophet (PBUH).

Decorative gates were also erected at major roads and streets in all small and major towns of the country, while vendors had set up colourful stalls with unique collection of badges, stickers, flags and banners inscribed with religious slogans, to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

In Islamabad, the sacred day began with offering of special prayers for upholding and flourishing of Islam and for unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Processions were taken out from different parts of the city to celebrate the day. More than 2,000 police personnel, including 300 traffic policemen, performed security duties, while special teams of Rangers, crime investigation department (CID) and special branch police also assisted them.

In Karachi the public and private buildings in the city were decorated and illuminated while a number of Eid-i-Milad processions were taken out. Mahafil-e-Darood-O-Salam and Seerat conference were organized.

Strict security arrangements were made and more than 5,000 officers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were deployed for duty.

In Lahore, the day was also observed with religious zeal and fervor with special prayers in mosques for peace prosperity and development of the country. Many processions were taken out all across the city. Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad were arranged in various parts of the city.

A Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) conference was held at the Badshahi Masjid, during which Ulema highlighted various aspects of the life of the Prophet (PBUH).

In Balochistan, the day was celebrated with traditional zeal in all major cities, including provincial capital Quetta, Khuzdar,

Kalat, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Kharan, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Pishin, Lasbella and other areas.

Special possessions were taken out across province to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Masques, homes, cities and Buildings also had been decorated with colorful lights in Quetta.

In Rawalpindi, the day was celebrated with fervor and almost 350 milad processions were taken from different parts of the city. The main processions were taken out from Jamia Masjid, Chungi No 22.

A number of programmes were chalked out to celebrate the day while Naat committees organized Naat competitions in different parts of the city.

Around 3,500 policemen were deployed to ensure security of the processions. The district government had allowed 65 registered ‘sabeels’ at different points that were arranged under the supervision of police and the City Peace Committee (CPC) for the participants of the processions.

In Multan, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the unity of Muslim Ummah and solidarity and progress of the country. In addition to illuminating the city, gates were installed at major roads and streets in the city. Processions were taken out from different parts of the city.

In Bahawalpur, thousands of people participated in around 180 Milad processions in the city. Main processions were taken out from Milad Chowk and Serani Masjid.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across the Mandi Bahauddin district, where besides decorating the streets, people had also set up free food and drink outlets for the people.

In Dere Ismail Khan, processions were taken to celebrate the day. People, particularly children wore badges and displayed green-coloured flags on their bicycles and motorbikes expressing devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The people of Hyderabad celebrated the day with traditional religious enthusiasm. Various religious organizations took out Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions from different parts, which later joined the main procession, which was brought out from Salawat Para.

In Faislaabad, the day was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal. More than 200 Milad processions emerged from various parts of the city.

In Sialkot, the day was observed with religious zeal, enthusiasm and fervor all across the district. As many as 143 small and

big Milad processions were taken out in the district amid tight security. More than 1,600 policemen were deputed to secure the processions and rallies.

Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and TV channels aired special programmes highlighting the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW).

Newspapers published special articles.