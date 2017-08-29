Eid holidays for hockey camps

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP): The training camps of national senior

probables and PHF Development Squad, which are in progress at

Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi and Johar Town Hockey

Stadium, Lahore, respectively have been given Eid-ul-Azha break.

“After Eid holidays, the Development Squad will report on

Sept 4 and Senior probables on Sept 9 at Abdul Sattar Edhi

Hockey Stadium Karachi,” said a spokesman for the PHF here

on Tuesday.