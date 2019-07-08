Ehsas Programme to fulfill requirements of downtrodden, needy segments: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the ‘Ehsas Programme’, which was a comprehensive programme in the country’s history, was aimed at fulfilling requirements of the downtrodden and needy segments of the society by the state.

Chairing the first meeting of Ehsas Steering Committee here at the PM Office, he said in the past there had been lack of coordination between the federal and provincial levels in initiating such programmes resulting in wastage of resources at one side while most of the time deserving people were also deprived of their rights.

The prime minister said keeping in view reservations of various circles about the number of poor people, the present government decided to conduct a fresh poverty survey so that correct information could be tabulated.