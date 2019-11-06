Ehsan Ullah Tiwana meets China’s Vice Foreign Minister in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov 6 (APP):The Foreign Affairs Committee of National Assembly Chairman Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana met with the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and exchanged views on issues of common interest, says a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly is currently on a visit to China.

Meanwhile, Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), met with a joint delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Agriculture Committee, the Chinese media reported.

Wang Chen said that China-Pakistan friendship is unbreakable and rock-solid and added the two heads of state drew a grand blueprint for building a new era of China-Pakistan destiny community and consolidating and developing China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership.

The Pakistani side expressed its gratitude to China for its firm support for Pakistan and its willingness to continuously strengthen friendly exchanges between the legislatures.