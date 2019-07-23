Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial affairs committee

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has been appointed as Chairperson of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

The appointment was made by ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar during last week’s ICC Annual Conference, said a PCB release on Tuesday.

The F&CA is one of the ICC’s most important committees, which assists the organisation in discharging its responsibilities in relation to all financial and commercial matters relating to and concerning it.

For Mani, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, it is a return to the prestigious role after nearly 17 years.