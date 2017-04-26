Ehsan exposes hostile foreign agenda to destabilise Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, April 26 (APP): Director General Inter Service Relations

(ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said Ehsan Ullah Ehsan

had exposed hostile foreign agenda and their designs to destabilise Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said, “Our youth is our strength, shall never fall

pray.”

Ehsan Ullah had recently surrendered before the security forces of the

country and on Wednesday ISPR had released his confessional statement whereby he exposed the designs of the inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan for achievement of nefarious agenda.