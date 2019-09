ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said Ehsaas strategy would have productive impact and play a pivotal role in scrutinizing framework of Ehsaas Programme.

She said Ehsaas one of the main instruments through which the government aims to build a welfare state, based on the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.