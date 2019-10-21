Ehsaas, Sehat Insaaf programmes to be extended to interior Sindh: PM

KARACHI, Oct 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government would extend the coverage of “Ehsaas” and “Sehat Insaf” programmes up to interior Sindh.

The prime minister gave this assurance to a Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation that called on him here and apprised him of the problems faced by the people of their constituencies.

The delegation consisted of Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, members of the Sindh Assembly Mohtarma Saira Bano, Ali Nawaz Shah, Abdul Razzak, Ali Ghulam, Ali Gohar Khan Mehr, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Hussain Ali Mirza, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Rashid Shah, Muhammad Shehryar Khan Mehr, Nand Kumar Gokhani, Mohtarma Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Shamsuddin and Variam Faqir, and newly-elected Sindh Assembly member Moazzam Abbasi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar and MNA Asad Umar were also present in the meeting.