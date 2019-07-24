Ehsaas Program’s entire agenda on women’ welfare: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said the entire agenda of Ehsaas Program is specifically for the welfare of women in the country.

Talking to APP, she said the agenda of Ehsaas Program framework is focused on the women’s economic empowerment and uplift the socio-economic condition of 6 million poor women who will be benefited from the Kifalat to preferential support for women through Tahaffuz.