Ehsaas Programme providing relief to masses on merit, without any prejudice: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his satisfaction that Ehsaas Programme was providing relief to masses on the basis of merit and transparency and without any prejudice or political affiliation.

He was talking to Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Faisalabad, who called on him here.

The delegation comprised Chaudhry Asim Nazir, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raza Nasrullah and Khurram Shehzad. Minister for Planning Asad Umar was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed the MNAs to play active role in providing relief to people in their constituencies particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.

The MNAs apprised the Prime Minister of the situation about the provision of financial assistance, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, to deserving people by the government under Ehsaas Programme in their respective constituencies.

The delegation lauded the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and said that weaker segments of the society were very much encouraged by the government’s measure in this critical hour.