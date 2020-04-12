Ehsaas program will only reach to deserving people: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said Ehsaas program would be reached at doors of only those people who were really deserved for ration and other basic needs.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always expressed concerns over situation of daily wagers and laborers in current circumstances.

The policies of the government regarding fight against COVID-19 are aimed at facilitating the people of the country even in critical situation. We need to have done much more to support the people in far flung areas, he added.

He said people should stay calm and pray to Allah Almighty, while there was partial lockdown as the country could not afford complete lockdown due to its economic situation.

Minister shows worried about observations in some rural areas where the people were not taking the policy of social distancing seriously.

He said that the situation regarding COVID-19 pandemic was much better as compared to many developed countries including the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom.