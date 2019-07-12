Ehsaas is about the creation of a ‘welfare state,’ Dr. Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Ehsaas programme is about the creation of a ‘welfare state’ by countering elite capture and leveraging technology to create precision safety nets, promoting financial inclusion and access to digital services and supporting the economic empowerment of women.

She was speaking at a dialogue arranged with the visiting President of World Economic Forum (WEF), Børge Brende, who arrived in Islamabad for day long visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of the government, a press release issued here said.

She elaborated, Ehsaas, as one such transformative agenda which aims at “the human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development, and overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education” she added.

Ikram Sehgal, Chairman of Pathfinder Group, and Anum Akhai, of Martin Dow Group, hosted an interactive dialogue in his honor.

Dr. Sania Nishtar and Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan were also present at the interactive dialogue together with a number of renowned economists, finance and media specialists, government officials, diplomats and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the dialogue, Dr. Nishtar welcomed Mr. Brende to Pakistan.