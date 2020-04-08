Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme receives 43 million SMS

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):For Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, 43 million people sent SMS to

become beneficiaries said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social

Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday

In a tweet, she said : “Till Wednesday morning, we have received

Forty million, thirty lac, forty four thousand and sixty (43,044,060) SMS

by the people from different areas under Ehsaas Emergency Cash

Programme.”

The daily wagers and piece rate workers badly affected due to the lockdown

amid prevailing Coronavirus health crisis in the country can send SMS to 8171

to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program intends

to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs.12,000

per family and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs. 144 billion.

PM Special Assistant, Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited different areas of the capital, met the daily wagers including labourers to get their feedback about the program.

She interacted with them to ascertain how they were participating in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

After listening to their problems regarding SMS charges, Dr. Nishtar assured them of urging Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to waive off the SMS charges.

About their inability to send the text message, she told that the volunteers will be mobilized to assist these daily wagers and guide them about the process of applying to the programme through sending SMS.