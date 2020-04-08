Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme receives 43 million SMS

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):For Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, 43 million people sent SMS to
become beneficiaries said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social
Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday
In a tweet, she said : “Till Wednesday morning, we have received
Forty million, thirty lac, forty four thousand and sixty (43,044,060) SMS
by the people from different areas under Ehsaas Emergency Cash
Programme.”
The daily wagers and piece rate workers badly affected due to the lockdown
amid prevailing Coronavirus health crisis in the country can send SMS to 8171
to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.
It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program intends
to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs.12,000
per family and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs. 144 billion.
PM Special Assistant, Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited different areas of the capital, met the daily wagers including labourers to get their feedback about the program.
She interacted with them to ascertain how they were participating in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.
After listening to their problems regarding SMS charges, Dr. Nishtar assured them of urging Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to waive off the SMS charges.
About their inability to send the text message, she told that the volunteers will be mobilized to assist these daily wagers and guide them about the process of applying to the programme through sending SMS.
