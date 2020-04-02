‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program’ receives millions SMS: Sania

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said that the government has received millions of SMS on 8171 for cash grant Rs. 12,000 under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, formally launched on Wednesday.

In an Interview with Radio, she said this program has been launched for the deserving families especially the daily wagers facing financial problems due to coronavirus.

The Special Assistant said that the deserving families would be able to draw the cash grant from next Wednesday. She said transparency has been ensured in the program as the government was using the technology based system in this regard.

Sania said that the government was ensuring for no disruption and smooth flow of transportation of goods in order to ensure availability of essential commodities to the people.

She said the decision to extend the partial lockdown till 14th April, has been taken to control the spread of coronavirus.