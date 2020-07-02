Ehsaas disbursed Rs148.994 billion among lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs148.994 billion among over 12,144,561 beneficiaries under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 02, a total of over Rs. 66.479 billion has been disbursed among over 5,491,376 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 44.750 billion has been disbursed among 3,710,525 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 25.816 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,126,594 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.573 billion has been disbursed among 623,363 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.466 billion have been distributed among 201,854 persons while Rs. 1.076 billion has been distributed among more than 87,965 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.784 has been disbursed among more than 64,906 beneficiaries in Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that out of the total amount disbursed so far Rs. 1.31 billion was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.