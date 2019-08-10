Ehsaas Communications Committee discussed communications strategic plans

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):The first meeting of Ehsaas Communications Committee of PM’s Ehsaas Programme held other day at the Prime Minister Secretariat discussed the communications strategic planning process of Ehsaas Programme and identified its communications needs and priorities.

It also defined key respective areas of execution for different organizations involved in the implementation of Ehsaas Program under the umbrella of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) a press release issued here Saturday said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar chaired the meeting.