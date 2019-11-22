Ehsaas agenda focuses on women, girls specially: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Dr Sania Nishtar, Friday said the entire “Ehsaas” agenda focused on women and girls specially not just health and education, but also jobs and economic empowerment for poor women.

In this regard, the initiative specially serves women through the labour study group, the government would explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation, she told APP.

She further said that a policy was being developed to ensure that women have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes, the government was supporting, monitoring and evaluating the results of the Ehsaas framework and seek to capture the impact on women’s empowerment.

The data would be used to form any needed reforms in the future programme criteria and design will be reviewed on a regular basis and the results will be used to identify potentially adverse effects and unintended negative consequences for women and girls, she said.