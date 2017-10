Egyptian envoy, Jahangir Khan meet at Sufi Saint

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan

Sherif Kamal Shaheen and Pakistan’s sports legend Jahangir Khan met

on the shrine of saint Sufi Khawaja Shamsuddin Azeemi at Muraqba Hall Karachi.

They discussed about various topics of Sufi teaching,

a press release said.

The Consul General of Paraguay Kanwar M. Tariq, Ex D.G. HEC Dr

Rashid Mateen and Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi were also present on the occasion.