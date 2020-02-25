Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, Feb 25 (APP):Commander-in-Chief of Egypt Armed Forces General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

The Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

During the meeting, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary who was on his official visit to Pakistan.