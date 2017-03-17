Eforts being made to completed remaining electrification projects in a month: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali Friday informed the Senate that first electrification scheme

Jam Khaskhali has already been completed while efforts were being made to completed the remaining two schemes Mohammad Khaskhali and Mohalla Munger Khan Palijo in a month.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Sassui Palijo regarding non completion of electrification schemes for villages in Thatta district, the minister said no one was being politically victimized and one schemes had already completed.

He said 15 poles of high transmission have also been installed for the

2nd scheme.

The minister said materials were handover to the contractor but he

was absconder and an FIR was registered against him.

Earlier, Sassui Palijo alleged that the opposition parties members were

political victimized and schemes were not being completed despite releasing funds.