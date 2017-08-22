Efforts underway to promote sports culture in Punjab: Sports Minister

LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP)- Sports has become a science in the modern
day world and now it’s not possible for a young man to become champion
in any game through ordinary preparations and facilities, this was
stated by Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada while addressing
an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.
Secretary Sports Punjab Nayyar Iqbal, Director General Sports Punjab
Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, MNA Shazia Fatima Khawaja, Additional Secretary Sports Zahid Hussain, former PHF President Olympian Akhtar Rasool, former Pakistan cricket captain Intikhab Alam, Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh, Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan and several other officials attended the meeting.
Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada, in his address said
that now it has become imperative to provide modern facilities to youth
to produce encouraging results and Punjab government is doing the same.
“Punjab government is taking every possible measure to nourish the
talent across the province. There is dearth of talent in Pakistan. We
just need to trace and polish that talent properly. For this purpose,
we will visit every village of Punjab province”, he added.
Secretary Sports Punjab Nayyar Iqbal said several sports events
are being organized throughout the province. “Players of all games
are getting equal opportunities to demonstrate their potential through
these events. Hectic efforts are underway to promote sports culture
in the province”, he stated.
Addressing the meeting Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar
Ahmed Ghumman said: “Sports Board Punjab is providing international
level training to all the talented players”. “We will continue to
invite foreign coaches and trainers in future to equip our players
with modern training and techniques”, he asserted.
Ghumman expressed the hope that young talented players will
continue to win laurels in future for the beloved country after
gaining international level training from Sports Board Punjab.
Efforts underway to promote sports culture in Punjab: Sports Minister
