Efforts underway to develop Karachi as global business hub: Governor

KARACHI, March 01 (APP): The government is making concerted efforts

to promote Karachi as a major global hub of business and commerce, said

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday.

Talking to foreign delegates participating in the 25th Advanced

Diplomatic Course organized by Pakistan Foreign Services Academy, he

said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is committed to the cause of national prosperity and development.

“Sindh and particularly its capital Karachi holds tremendous investment opportunities,” he told the delegation that called on him at the Governor House.

The Governor said Sindh was endowed with massive natural resources while availability of qualified and experienced man power at comparatively low remuneration can be extremely attractive for investors from across the world.

The 37-member delegation of Advanced Diplomatic course participants was led by Director Programs of Pakistan Foreign Services Academy, Sajjad Haider Khan.

On the occasion matters related to economic conditions in the

country, its relations with neighboring countries, measures adopted

for further improvement in the same and the role of Pakistan in the

war against terrorism were discussed in detail.

Sindh Governor said Pakistan due to its geographical location holds immense significance for both regional and global peace.

“Pakistan has always played the role of front line state in the war against terrorism and for this has paid a huge cost that continues

till date,” he said.

Zubair said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer in the region and rapid completion of projects already initiated and those envisaged under the scheme will lead towards a socio-economic revolution in the country.

“This will definitely eradicate the menace of poverty and unemployment from across the country,” he said.

The Governor of Sindh said diplomats are face of their respective

countries who to meet growing challenges in the field of international

relations must be provided with opportunities of regular training.

He appreciated that course offered by Pakistan Foreign Service

Academy could definitely help improve the professional capacities of

the participants.