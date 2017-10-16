Efforts to continue till elimination of last terrorist: minister

NANKANA SAHIB, Oct 16 (APP:Federal Minister for Interior
Ahsan Iqbal Monday visited the residence of Capt Husnain Nawaz,
who was martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted
by terrorists, exploded near Kharlachi in Kurram Agency, to offer condolences to the bereaved family.
The minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul.
Later, talking to the media, Ahsan Iqbal said that Capt
Husnain Nawaz was a brave officer who embraced martyrdom
in the line of duty for a great cause and his blood would not
go waste.
He said that Capt Hussain proved that no terrorist
act could lower the morale of the nation in the war against
terrorism, adding that the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army
were always ready to protect the country.
Ahsan Iqbal said that whole nation is proud of Capt
Husnain Nawaz and other three sepoys, who sacrificed their
lives in the war against terrorism.
He said: “Our efforts against terrorism would continue
till elimination of the last terrorist”, adding that we
have to give a safer Pakistan to our coming generations.
The federal minister said that Pakistan Army, police, other
law-enforcement agencies and the nation were united against
terrorism. “We are proud of our martyrs,” he maintained.
He said that no other nation can match the sacrifices,
rendered by our Pakistan Army, law-enforcement agencies and people,
adding that Pakistan has achieved remarkable success in the war
against terrorism. He hoped that the international community would
appreciate the achievements and sacrifices of Pakistan.
Ahsan Iqbal said that an intelligence-based operation
conducted by Pakistani troops and intelligence agencies to
recover foreign hostages was appreciated at international
level.
Replying to a question, the minister said that the ISPR has
clarified its position about its statement, and the issue has
been settled. He said that Pakistan Army is a prestigious institution of the country. He said
that some controversies are created by the media in the country.
It was needed to improve economy of the country to further
strengthen national security, he said and added “we have to
move forward with a positive attitude to mark progress.”
