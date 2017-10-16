Efforts to continue till elimination of last terrorist: minister

NANKANA SAHIB, Oct 16 (APP:Federal Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal Monday visited the residence of Capt Husnain Nawaz,

who was martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted

by terrorists, exploded near Kharlachi in Kurram Agency, to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Later, talking to the media, Ahsan Iqbal said that Capt

Husnain Nawaz was a brave officer who embraced martyrdom

in the line of duty for a great cause and his blood would not

go waste.

He said that Capt Hussain proved that no terrorist

act could lower the morale of the nation in the war against

terrorism, adding that the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army

were always ready to protect the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that whole nation is proud of Capt

Husnain Nawaz and other three sepoys, who sacrificed their

lives in the war against terrorism.

He said: “Our efforts against terrorism would continue

till elimination of the last terrorist”, adding that we

have to give a safer Pakistan to our coming generations.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Army, police, other

law-enforcement agencies and the nation were united against

terrorism. “We are proud of our martyrs,” he maintained.

He said that no other nation can match the sacrifices,

rendered by our Pakistan Army, law-enforcement agencies and people,

adding that Pakistan has achieved remarkable success in the war

against terrorism. He hoped that the international community would

appreciate the achievements and sacrifices of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that an intelligence-based operation

conducted by Pakistani troops and intelligence agencies to

recover foreign hostages was appreciated at international

level.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the ISPR has

clarified its position about its statement, and the issue has

been settled. He said that Pakistan Army is a prestigious institution of the country. He said

that some controversies are created by the media in the country.

It was needed to improve economy of the country to further

strengthen national security, he said and added “we have to

move forward with a positive attitude to mark progress.”