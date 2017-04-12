Efforts on to recover missing persons: Baleegh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Baleegh ur Rehman on Wednesday assured the National Assembly that efforts were on to recover missing persons as he categorically stated that no federal government institution was involved in disappearance of citizens from Sindh or the federal capital.

Responding to the speech of Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the minister said the disappearance of Ashfaq Leghari and Ghulam Qadir Muree was a provincial matter as no federal government agency was involved in that incident.

He said the matter purely related to law and order and the provincial government and local police should take an action. “Even Rangers are trying to trace whereabouts of these missing persons.”

The minister said Rangers in Sindh were also helping out the government for their recovery while the Sindh chief minister was also making efforts for their recovery.

He said it was right that their recovery was responsibility of the government but since it was a matter of law and order, the provincial government would have to take lead with the help of police and Rangers, who had been put at its disposal.

“I have also talked to the Director General Rangers and he has informed that Rangers were not involved in this incident,” he added.

The minister said as far as the incident of kidnapping a person from the federal capital’s jurisdiction was concerned, a first information report had been registered and the police had been asked for an early recovery of the missing person.

On the issue of blockage of CNICs, the minister said the government had taken serious steps in that regard and a committee headed by the Deputy Speaker with representation from various parties had been constituted.

He said directives had also been issued to all offices not to target any community as the government could not allow any action that created an impression of discrimination.

Baleeghur Rehman said the government was cognizant of the issue and due to its policies and incidents of missing persons had recorded visible decrease as compared to previous the government’s tenure.

“We are even settling 11-year old issues and it is due to the government efforts that law and order situation has improved and incidents of missing persons have dwindled significantly.”