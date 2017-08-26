Efforts on to increase country’s exports: Pervaiz Malik

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile,
Muhammad Pervaiz Malik said on Saturday that a number of concrete
steps were being taken to increase volume of country’s overall exports.
Addressing the closing ceremony of 19th Poultry Expo-2017 here at Lahore
Expo Centre, he said the government was very much serious to
resolve the problems being faced by poultry sector. He added that
poultry sector was playing an important role in provision of
high-quality proteins to the nation.
Pervaiz Malik said the government, while taking all the stakeholders
on board, wanted to chalk out a comprehensive programme that would not
only increase the poultry but also overall exports of the country. He
added that government was ready to provide infrastructural and all
other facilities to poultry industry.
He said that there was a great demand of poultry and poultry meat
in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and business talks with authorities
concerned of UAE were underway to avail this opportunity.
The Federal Minister said that Trade Development Authority Pakistan
(TDAP) was working proactively to ensure increase in poultry and other exports of the
country. He also appreciated the role of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) and
congratulated the PPA office-bearers for holding
a successful 19th poultry expo. He advocated for exchange of trade delegations and
holding of trade seminar and exhibitions so as to
boost poultry exports and resolve problems of this sector.
Pervaiz Malik said that Ministry of Commerce would provide all-out
support to poultry sector and remove bottle necks hampering its speedy development,
asserting that step were also being taken for successful implementation of export
package announced by the government in an
effort to jack-up country’s exports.
He said that Pakistani products could not get their proper market
share due to high input cost, assuring that government was taking
remedial measures to this effect so as to make Pakistani merchandise compatible in the
global markets. He assured that relevant problems
of poultry sector would be taken up with Minister of National Food Security, besides
reviewing various taxes on the poultry and poultry products.
The Federal Minister mentioned that Prime Minister was also
striving hard to ensure increase in the exports that would not only
benefit the poultry but also other export-oriented industry.
Punjab Livestock Minister Muhammad Asif Saeed, Pakistan Poultry
Association (PPA) Chairman Dr. Abdul Karim, Lahore Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Abdul Haye Mehta and PPA
Central Chairman Khalil Sattar also spoke on the occasion.
