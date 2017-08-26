Efforts on to increase country’s exports: Pervaiz Malik

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile,

Muhammad Pervaiz Malik said on Saturday that a number of concrete

steps were being taken to increase volume of country’s overall exports.

Addressing the closing ceremony of 19th Poultry Expo-2017 here at Lahore

Expo Centre, he said the government was very much serious to

resolve the problems being faced by poultry sector. He added that

poultry sector was playing an important role in provision of

high-quality proteins to the nation.

Pervaiz Malik said the government, while taking all the stakeholders

on board, wanted to chalk out a comprehensive programme that would not

only increase the poultry but also overall exports of the country. He

added that government was ready to provide infrastructural and all

other facilities to poultry industry.

He said that there was a great demand of poultry and poultry meat

in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and business talks with authorities

concerned of UAE were underway to avail this opportunity.

The Federal Minister said that Trade Development Authority Pakistan

(TDAP) was working proactively to ensure increase in poultry and other exports of the

country. He also appreciated the role of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) and

congratulated the PPA office-bearers for holding

a successful 19th poultry expo. He advocated for exchange of trade delegations and

holding of trade seminar and exhibitions so as to

boost poultry exports and resolve problems of this sector.

Pervaiz Malik said that Ministry of Commerce would provide all-out

support to poultry sector and remove bottle necks hampering its speedy development,

asserting that step were also being taken for successful implementation of export

package announced by the government in an

effort to jack-up country’s exports.

He said that Pakistani products could not get their proper market

share due to high input cost, assuring that government was taking

remedial measures to this effect so as to make Pakistani merchandise compatible in the

global markets. He assured that relevant problems

of poultry sector would be taken up with Minister of National Food Security, besides

reviewing various taxes on the poultry and poultry products.

The Federal Minister mentioned that Prime Minister was also

striving hard to ensure increase in the exports that would not only

benefit the poultry but also other export-oriented industry.

Punjab Livestock Minister Muhammad Asif Saeed, Pakistan Poultry

Association (PPA) Chairman Dr. Abdul Karim, Lahore Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Abdul Haye Mehta and PPA

Central Chairman Khalil Sattar also spoke on the occasion.