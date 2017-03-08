Efforts on to achieve women empowerment, end gender discrimination: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Highlighting women advancement in every segment of life during last few decades in Pakistan, President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday expressed hope that government, civil society and women themselves would continue to strive for ending gender discrimination and women empowerment.

In his message on the occasion of International Women Day, observed every year on March 8, the President said that Pakistani women while upholding their ideological character struggled a lot during the last few decades and have made excellent achievements.

“I hope that in the coming years, Pakistani women, by demonstrating more better performance, will bring good name for the country and nation,” he added.

The President congratulated the women from the across the world, particularly, from Pakistan on the occasion of International Women Day.

He noted with pleasure the efforts made so far, for women empowerment in Pakistan, and said these efforts have made the country distinctive among the comity of nations.

The President said 33% representation of women in Pakistan’s parliament and provincial assemblies provided a good precedent, which could be followed by other countries.

Besides, he said, Pakistani women have also proved their mettle by competing on merit in political and professional fields as well, adding, Pakistani women have gained this status through their struggle and caliber.

The President, however, added there was no doubt in the fact that Pakistani constitution, our beliefs and society encouraged the women in this respect and guaranteed provision of an environment that was free from any discrimination.

“I see education as one of biggest reasons behind these historic achievements of women, and I am glad to note that the standard of women education in our dear country has improved, and they are continuously making strides in this sector,” he added.

The President said that as women in far flung areas of the country were also struggling for their rights, the government was helping them out under a comprehensive planning to empower them.

He said a public sector programme for financial empowerment of women in the backward areas was being run successfully, which had also attracted world recognition.

The President viewed that these efforts of government the was an effective example of implementation of the international convention on gender equality, adding, Pakistani civil society has also worked hard in this respect.

“I hope that such efforts will continue so that the journey towards elimination of gender discrimination and women empowerment continues successfully,” he added.