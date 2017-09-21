Efforts on for early recovery FC sepoy from Afghan custody: Talal

ISLAMABAD Sep 21 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal

Chaudhry Thursday informed the National Assembly that efforts were being made for recovery of Zahoor Shah, sepoy of Frontier Constabulary, Balochistan (Special Operations Wing), who went missing from Chaman Border Post since June 15, 2016 and was in custody of Afghan Army.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice of Shehryar Afradi, Munaza Hassain, Nafeesa Inyatullah Khan Khattak and Aquibullah, he said

Foreign Office had raised the issue with Afghan security advisor for early return of the FC personnel.

The minister said it was the confirmed report that the missing sepoy was in the custody of Afghan army, adding that Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan had taken up the issue with the quarters concerned.

Answering a question, he said first phase of fencing along the

Pakistan Afghan border had been completed while remaining fencing would be completed soon.

He said modern immigration system was in place on the Pak-Afghan border to prevent illegal entrance.