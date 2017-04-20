Efforts of Pakistan against terrorism recognized worldwide: FO

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The entire world including the Unite

States of America has recognized the contribution of Pakistan in terms of economic and human loss against the fight of terrorism.

This was said by spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria

during his weekly media briefing here Thursday.

He said, “The international community has been satisfied with the

efforts and achievement of Pakistan against terrorism.”

He said the recently, ‘leaked’ several videos, openly showing use of

human shield, beating, abusing and humiliating Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian occupation forces, is a clear manifestation of human rights violation.

He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has shown its full

support to Kashmiris.

He, however, said the OIC fact-finding commission was denied access

to IoK.

Nafees Zakaria said hundreds of innocent children and defenseless

civilians were being mercilessly killed and deliberately targeted by the Indian forces in the IoK.

The brute operation against the educational institutions and students

could not suppress the rights to self-determination of the Kashmiris, he added.

He said social media is being banned to ensure that `reports of

crimes against humanity committed by Indian occupation forces do not go out of IoK, adding that Indian brutalities, murder and blinding could not deter Kashmiri pro-freedom struggle and spirit.

“We remain committed to extending our unflinching moral, political and

diplomatic support to the Kashmiris”, he added.

Referring to the article published recently in `The Guardian’, the

spokesperson said, “The article calls upon the international community to stop the systematic brutality being committed by Indian forces in IoK.” He said the genocide of Kashmiris should be brought to a halt.

The spokesperson said the will of the Kashmiris in the IoK was clearly

visible in their outright rejection of sham elections there.

Replying to a question, Nafees Zakaria said the Indian reaction to be

seen at the backdrop of the state involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.