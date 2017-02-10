Efforts being made to enhance business activity in Sindh province: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that all out efforts are being made to enhance business activity for domestic and foreign investors.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that taking responsibility as Governor Sindh, all important steps would be taken to increase confidence of domestic and foreign investors to Sindh and Karachi areas.

He assured to cooperate with all the political parties to improve growth rate and business activity in Sindh province.

He said that there had been issues of peace and security in Karachi which was a big business hub of the country.

Governor Sindh said that law and order situation had been improved after the operation and efforts of the federal government. He said that measures would be taken to generate economic opportunities for people.

To a question he said that comprehensive meetings with major stakeholders had been held so that way forward and bright future for the people could be ensured in Sindh and Karachi areas.