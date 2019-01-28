Efforts afoot to introduce modern education for development of country: Defence Minister

QUETTA, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Monday said measures were being taken to introduce modern education for maintaining development of the country including Balochistan.

“Completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Shipyard will open a lot of

employment opportunities to students including male and female of rural areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Turbat and other areas,” She was speaking in a ceremony of International Day of Education in Turbat University, said a press release issued here.