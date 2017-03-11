Efficient, modern police force, government’s priority: PM

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday said it was his government’s target and priority to provide an effective, efficient and public-friendly police force equipped with sate-of-the-art technology to face modern day challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony held here in connection with digitization of police stations.

The Prime Minister said reforms were the key to better functioning of institutions and departments and if left unattended, they erode with the passage of time.

He said unfortunately, several interruptions were made in the institutions of the country and certain people tried to impose their whims but failed.

The institutions should evolve and those people should get elected who preferred collective welfare over individual leanings, he added.

The Prime Minister said his government had inherited broken roads network, crippling load shedding durations, besides, institutions suffering from malice of inefficiency.

He said through proper attention, institutions should be modernized and made to function in better manner.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker provincial assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera and a large number of police officials, parliamentarians, members of provincial assembly and families of Shaheed police personnel were present on the occasion.

Appreciating the digitization initiative of the Punjab government, the Prime Minister observed that modern technology had done wonders and like developed nations, all the stakeholders in the country should strive to achieve the set targets.

He noted that the front desks of all police stations would be linked with the centralized system for better functioning and proper monitoring.

The Prime Minister noted that there was still a room for progress on certain issues including complainants.

He said provision of justice to every citizens was his government’s top priority which could be streamlined with improvements in the criminal justice system including the filing of First Investigation Report (FIR) and investigation process.

The Prime Minister said commendable strides had been made by the Punjab Police as it now stood distant from its past functioning as a well-behaved and efficient force. The Prime Minister further observed that environment in police stations should be made conducive and friendly for the visitors and complainants as there was negative impression about it.

The registration of FIR was the vital step in the criminal system and the situation should be made different by the concerned high-ups through a changed outlook and behaviour of police personnel, deputed to deal with complainants, he added.

The Prime Minister, referring to the functioning of Motorway Police, said such improvements were difficult but not impossible.

He said other complaint about police force was the weak investigation process as the loopholes in the proceedings led to acquittals of accused.

The Prime Minister stressed upon training of police force to improve their skills in investigation process and opined that young and well-educated lot should be inducted through service commission.

He said other provinces should emulate the improvements made by the Punjab Police as it was his government’s mission to develop all the federating units equally.

He credited Punjab Chief Minister, IGP Sukhera and other concerned for the implementation of digitization programme.

The Prime Minister also felicitated Najm Sethi for successful holding of the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.

He lauded the performance of agencies, police force, Rangers, army and administration for making the mega event a success despite adversaries.

In a veiled reference to PTI chief Imran Khan, the Prime Minister said all the nation was on one side, whereas few elements were opposing the event.

He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel.

They sacrificed their lives to protect and save the future of nation and country and rid them from the cancer of terrorism, he said, adding the nation would always remember their benefactors.

The nation was indebted to them and it was due to their sacrifices that today bazaars, restaurants and parks were bustling with activities, he observed.

The Prime Minister advised the chief minister and parliamentarians to keep themselves updated about the issues of families of Shaheed police personnel.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at the IGP office. He also visited police monitoring room and complaint cell where he was briefed about the digitization system.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in his address informed about the steps taken for improvement in the capacity building of the police force and introduction of latest technology.

He said the people with slogans of ‘Pakistan First’ had inflicted huge damage upon the country and its resources.

He expressed his wonder without mentioning PTI chief who had opposed PSL event and observed that his opposition was directed due to sheer jealousy.