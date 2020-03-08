Effective steps afoot to empower women: Dr. Firdous

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Special Assistant Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday the government was taking effective steps to empower women by ensuring their rights as per vision of Prime Minister.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women Day here, she said the day highlighted women’s struggle and importance in the society. “Today is the day for all to salute our mothers. “I pay tribute to women playing effective role in socio-economic development of the country. Pakistan has talented women in every field”, she commented.

“Why only March 8, as everyday is women’s day and the day of their empowerment”, she said.

Women Policy would be announced in the women convention; she disclosed and advised the women to avail benefits through ‘Hunarmand Programme’. “No sector in New Pakistan can progress without empowering the women,” she added Dr. Firdous added that Pakistan was changing today auspiciously and women would have all their due rights in ’New Pakistan’, asserting, “Pakistani women are playing active role in every sphere of life”.

“I am proud that I belong to an Islamic welfare state. Our ideology is based on Islam

that always advocates love, peace, humanity and fraternity as well as honor and respect for women”.

“I salute to pious personalities of Islam and Hazrat Khadijah (RA) is a role model for us”, she said.

She mentioned that all the constituents of the United Nations Charter of Demand had already been manifested in the Holy Quran.

Muslim women were custodian of the social traditions, she said and asserted that adverse social behaviours were causing injustice to the women.

Today, the world community and its behaviours had changed substantially and women have equal opportunities in all spheres of life, she said.

Women could become social strength provided they had complete patronage of

the government and encouragement by the society, she observed.

Prime Minister’s vision of State of Madina could not be materialized without empowering women, she added.

Despite all odds and social pressures, women are serving in every sector including

Pakistan Army. “Today is also the day of peace, and Pakistani women are the ambassadors of peace, therefore, they must highlight Pakistan’s brighter and soft image in the world,” she stressed.

Speaking about women of occupied Kashmir, she said, International Women Day was incomplete without mentioning the Kashmiri women. “Today we have to quiver world conscience as international human rights organizations are not raising voice over Indian atrocities against people of occupied Kashmir including Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters. Pakistan would continue to highlight Kashmiris issue and plight of Kashmiri women,” she vowed.

Why those, talking about women rights, were ignoring the rights of Indian and Kashmiri women, she said and asserted that why international organizations were hesitant to take notice of Narendra Modi’s tyrannies in India.

Regarding Aurat March, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah should be role model for us and today was the day to pay homage to the women of Pakistan Movement.

“Today, mothers should be paid tributes”, she said.

Dr Firdous said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to control price-hike and ensure maximum relief to the common man.