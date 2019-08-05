Effective healthcare, determinant in promoting public well-being: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said that effective and efficient healthcare was an important determinant in promoting the general well-being of the people.

In a meeting with President-elect of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) Dr. Naheed Usmani, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he called for special focus on preventive healthcare, terming it more cost-efficient than curative healthcare, a President House statement.

He said that enhancing primary healthcare could also help lessen the burden on secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities.

Appreciating the services of APPNA members for teaching young doctors, the president said that Pakistan valued its services in helping needy Pakistani medical

students through Scholarship Endowment.