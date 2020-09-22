President confers HilalPakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on the outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing in recognition of his service to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

At a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President decorated Ambassador Yao Jing with the country’s second highest civil award, given to people for their meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, federal ministers and high officials of the government.