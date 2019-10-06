Education vital for progress: Chaudhry Fawad

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Techonolgy Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that visionary approach and education were imperative for moving forward in right direction.

Talking to the media, he said that Ruet calendar was formulated by the ministry while Ruet-e-Hilal committee declared “Safar 1” a day later as compared to that.

He said, “Pictures have been released, in which moon can be easily seen on Gwadar and Pasni.”

He said, on the occasion of Eid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) the formulated Lunar calendar (Islamic Calendar) was not followed and later apology was made.