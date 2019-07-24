Education sans moral values meaningless: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Terming education without moral values as meaningless, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called upon the country’s youth to adopt hard work and honesty as essential principles to make Pakistan prosperous.

The President was addressing 132 position-holders of intermediate examinations from 28 education boards from across the country, who visited the Aiwan-e-Sadr as participants of the 15th National Summer Camp.

The National Summer Camp was organized by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) under the auspices of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to acknowledge the achievements of meritorious youth and provide them an opportunity to visit different state institutions.

President Alvi said education needed to be supplemented by ethical values to create an environment of humanity and respect in society.