Education policy to be launched soon: Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Thursday said the education policy of Pakistan would be launched soon.

The minister said this while chairing the meeting of the Advisory Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training here, a news release said.

The convener advisory committee gave presentation on draft of education policy. The advisory committee members highly appreciated the accomplishments of the education ministry especially regarding formulation of National Education Standards, establishment of National Curriculum Council, formulation of law on compulsory Quranic education in educational institutions, activation of NEAS (National Education Assessment System) for conducting regular national assessments, regular launching of authentic education data, improvements in federal board and other initiatives.

The minister also lauded the efforts of the advisory committee for providing support and guideline to the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Joint Education Advisor Muhammad Rafique Tahir and other officers of the ministry.