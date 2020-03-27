Education ministry issues notification for closure of educational institutions till May 31

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country till May 31 following the situation emerged after coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday, it has been stated that all the public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris will be closed for next two months.

The decision to this affect was taken on Thursday by the National Coordination Committee on the recommendations of Inter Provincial Education Ministers video Conference (IPEMC) held on the same day.

The notification further stated that this closure of schools would be treated as summer vacations.

As per directions given in the notification, all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) were bound to follow the instructions.

The IPEMC meeting was also attended by the Chairman Higher Education Commission(HEC) Dr Tariq Bnuri.

However, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood in a Tweet said that schools shall reopen in the month of June if the Corona situation improved in the country.

Meanwhile, on the other hand the education ministry was making all out efforts to launch a national TV to broadcast the educational contents for the universities’ students.

According to a Tweet of Shafqat Mahmood, many students had raised question over the quality of online contents. However, Chairman HEC had assured to improve the quality of contents, he added.