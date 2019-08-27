Education ministry conducts comparative analysis of Pakistan curricula to improve syllabus

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training through National Curriculum Council (NCC) had conducted a comparative analysis of Pakistan’s current curricula with Singapore, Cambridge and other countries’ education system for improving syllabus being imparted at national educational institutions.

According to the official document, the NCC had shared the existing Quality of Education Standards document with the Cambridge education system for their comments and guidance. New draft will incorporate comments from national and international experts, it said.