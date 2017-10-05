Education ministry, CADD to develop textbooks for Pre-I to class V

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Ministry of Federal Education and
Professional Training in collaboration with Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) will develop textbooks for Pre-I to
class V on basis of revised curriculum 2017.
It was decided during a meeting held at Ministry of Federal
Education and Professional Training on Thursday regarding
development of textbooks for schools in Islamabad Capital Territory
(ICT), a news release said.
The meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Education
and Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman and
Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development
Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.
Joint Education Advisor, Rafique Tahir briefed the meeting
about the roadmap for the development of the textbooks in
collaboration with CADD. Both the ministries agreed on the roadmap.
The meeting decided that a committee will be constituted
comprising experts to finalize the publisher for textbook
development.
The textbooks will be available for next academic session
(March 2018).
The meeting also decided that National Book Foundation will
publish textbooks for class 6 to 12 as per pervious practice for
next academic session.
It may be noted that Ministry of Federal Education and
Professional Training earlier constituted eight Subject Committees
in collaboration with CADD to revise National Curriculum of 2006 for
Pre-I to Class V.
The Committees accordingly revised National Curriculum 2006 in
subjects including ECCE (Early Childhood Cared and Education),
English, Urdu, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Islamiat, Social
Studies and General Science.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretaries of
Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and CADD,
DG FDE, Advisor to PM on Education Reforms, MD National Book
Foundation and other relevant officers.
