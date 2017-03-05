Education is necessary for the character building of an individual: Shiekh Aftab

ATTOCK, March 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said only education can produce better citizens and can prepare them to shoulder the responsibilities of the challenging world. He said this while addressing here a Parents Day function held in Alsadiq Public Secondary School.

On the occassion Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mahmood PML(N) City President Ghulam Samdani , parents and large number of students were also present. Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab said this government is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the country and has launched mega projects including CPEC which will prove game changer in the region. He said in education sector government is spending billion of rupees and its ample proof is that an agriculture university campus has been set up in Attock and for the construction of its new building one billion rupees have been allocated.

He also praised the role of private sector in enhancing literacy rate and specially lauded the services of Alsadiq Public School. Earlier in his welcome address PMLN District Vice President and Principal Alsadiq Public School in his welcome address hi lighted the achievements of the school and said that students like Capt Asfandyar Shaheed who got Sword of Honor and sacrificed his life for Pakistan studied in this institute which is a great honor for all of us. He said that students of this school are serving in country and abroad in different fields. Latter Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad gave away trophies and medals to the position holder students.