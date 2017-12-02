Education is key to solution of all problems: Zubair

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad

Zubair, has said that education provides solution to all of our

problems.

No country can make headway without promotion of the higher

education.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,

here on Saturday while presiding over the Convocation 2017 of the Institute

of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

As many as 850 degrees in various disciplines were conferred

on the occasion.

” I am very glad to visit my alma mater today”, remarked

Muhammad Zubair, himself a graduate from the IBA Karachi.

He said that the IBA Karachi is a distinguished institution

that imparts higher education and training.

Those who passed out from here are playing prominent role in

various fields and walks of life.

Governor Sindh said that promotion of higher education is

the top priority of the government.

He further stated that fostering research is also the need

of the hour.

Zubair paid rich tributes to Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman,

former federal minister of Science and Technology who had also

served as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Prof. Atta was also present on the occasion.

The Governor conferred medals, shields and cash awards among

those who had excelled in various disciplines.

The Dean and Director of IBA Karachi, Farrukh Iqbal,

presented the welcome address.