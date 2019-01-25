Education “an engine for poverty eradication”, UN chief says marking int’l day

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 25 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all countries to prioritize education as a public good and support it with cooperation, partnerships and funding.

“Education transforms lives,” he said in a message on the first-ever International Day of Education, while recounting his personal story of teaching in “the slums of Lisbon” where he saw first-hand that “education is an engine for poverty eradication and a force for peace.”