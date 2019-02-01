Edotco Group of Malaysia chairman calls on PM; plans to invest $250m in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Edotco Group of Malaysia, with an existing investment of $100 million in Pakistan, was planning to further increase their investment in the country in tower infrastructure by adding an investment of US $250 million during the next five years.

The plan was revealed by Board of Directors Chairman Edotco Group of Malaysia Datuk Azzat Kamaluddin, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.