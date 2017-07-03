Edhi, Raheel Sharif, Zulfiqar Cheema ideal personalities of CSS candidates

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): The successful candidates in the

written examinations of Central Superior Service (CSS) and Punjab

Civil Service (PCS) have declared prominent social worker late Abdul

Sattar Edhi, former army chief General Raheel Sharif and renowned

police officer Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema as their ideal personalities.

According to a study conducted in relation to the examinations

and interviews of civil services, it was revealed that those

desirous of superior civil service jobs have a passion to serve

their country and nation.

During the interviews of candidates who wanted to join police

service, it became known that for majority of them, former Inspector

General Police Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema was an ideal personality.

When the youth were asked for reasons of their choice, they

were of the view that wherever former Inspector General Zulfiqar

Ahmed Cheema was posted, he established peace at that place,

provided justice to people and restored law & order.

The candidates said Zulfikar Cheema improved image of the

police and he also enhanced performance of other departments which

he joined later on.

During the interviews, some of the youth showed likeness for

Abdul Sattar Edhi for his social services, General Raheel Sharif for

his operation against terrorism and Dr Amjad Saqib for his programme

of interest free loans.

During the interviews, it was also noted that the candidates

improved their proficiency of English language, however the standard

of knowledge in the subjects of Pakistan and Islamic Studies was a

little lower.