Edhi Foundation working for welfare of the poor: Rabbani

KARACHI, June 10 (APP): Acting President and Senate Chairman
Mian Raza Rabbani Saturday lauded the welfare work rendered by
the Edhi Foundation saying that it had been working for the welfare,
betterment and upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived
sections of the society.
He was speaking at a ceremony here in which the Edhi
Foundation was handed over three ambulances on behalf of the
Senate of Pakistan.
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, former chief
minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Nisar
Ahmed Khuhro and Faisal Edhi were also present on the occasion.
Raza Rabbani said that he was happy that the Edhi Foundation
was working for the welfare and uplift of the poorer sections of
the society, who, otherwise, were ignored.
He said poverty and ignorance was increasing in the Muslim
countries. Under a conspiracy, frictions were being created among
the Muslim countries, who should better resolve their differences
through negotiations, he added.
The Senate Chairman said Pakistan enjoyed a prominent position
in the Muslim Ummah and should play a role for the resolution of
differences among the Muslim countries.
He said the Pakistani parliament through a resolution, had
condemned an attack on the Iranian parliament.
Faisal Edhi thanked the Chairman Senate for the donation of
ambulances and said that the vehicles would help serve the people
in need.
