ECP withholds 11 NA, 23 PAs constituencies’ notification

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday withheld the notification of 11 National and 23 Provincial assemblies’ constituencies due to cases in courts, death of candidates, postponement of election, non-submission of returns and recounting.

According to ECP, the notification of Imran’s success in NA-53 (Islamabad) and NA-131 (Lahore) has also been withheld. From NA-53 (Islamabad), Imran Khan had defeated former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The notification for NA-131 (Lahore) success was withheld due to case in Lahore High.

In other three constituencies— NA-35 (Bannu), NA-243 (Karachi) and NA-95 (Mianwali)— notifications of Imran’s success have been issued but is subject to the final decision of the Election Commission in the pending case of violation of the code of conduct.

The other National Assembly constituencies where ECP withheld notification are NA-60 Rawalpindi, NA-90 Sargodha, NA-103 Faisalabad, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-112 toba Tek, NA-140, Kasur, NA-215 Sanghar and NA 271 Kech.

On provincial assemblies, ECP has withheld the notification included, PP-76 Sargodha, PP-87 Mianwali, PP-103 Faisalabad,PP-118 Toba Tek Singh, PP-123 Toba Tek Singh, PP-177 Kasur, PP-296 Rajanpur, PS-29 Khairpur, PS-36 Naushero, PS-48 Mirpurkhas, PS-54 Tharpakrak, PS-73 Badin, PS-82 Jamshoro, PS-87 Malir, PK-4 Swat, PK23 Shangla, PK-38 Abbottabad, PK-78 Peshawar, PK-99 D I Khan, PB-26 Quetta, PB-35 Mastung, PB-36 Shaheed Sikandarabad, and PB-41 Washuk.