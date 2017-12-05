ECP to use water marked ballot papers in upcoming General Elections-2018

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to use water marked ballot papers in upcoming General Elections-2018 and asked the Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC) Karachi to make arrangements for purchase of water marked papers.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and was attended by Managing Director Printing Corporation Press Pakistan, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation Karachi, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and officials from Finance Division, Cabinet Division and Postal Services Division.

The meeting also decided that in order to ensure transparency in general elections, the ECP will use indelible ink marker rather using indelible ink and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Islamabad will give a certificate that the marker has all features and ingredients that indelible ink could have and the council will also certify that the marker will have similar using time as that of indelible ink.

The meeting was informed that the decision of purchase of indelible marker was made to remove complications in its supply and its use on voters.

Earlier, the meeting received briefing on printing of ballot papers and use of indelible marker in place of indelible ink.